APM delivers!  Bullets, Wanderers get land for their stadium

April 12, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 8 Comments

President Peter Mutharika’s directive that government should construct stadiums for  domestic football powerhouses Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers is coming to fruition as  two sites have been allocated in Blantyre  where government will build the facilities.

Bullets CEO Haiya shows the design for their stadium at proposed site in Ngumbe

Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development on Thursday received two sites from Blantyre City  Council .

Bullets  had earlier proposed Ngumbe near Kameza Roundabout along the Zalewa Road in Blantyre as their possible stadium site while Wanderers earmarked a  piece of land close to Chichiri Secondary School.

The the two Blantyre-based TNM Super League outfits  switched, with Bullets picking land near Moneymen Growth Centre along Chikwawa  Road while Wanderers opted for land near Kanjedza  in Limbe West opposite Blantyre Teachers Training College.

Bullets and Wanderers have existed for over 50 years but do not own stadiums let alone a basic ground.

Meanwhile, Bullets already unveiled the design of their 25 000-seater stadium, which they hope to be constructed on the land.

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said they already had the design because they were in the process of doing the same within the next five years as part of their commercialisation drive.

He added that they also have plans to construct a 10 000-seater stadium at Kamba ground in Naperi, Blantyre for their reserve and youth teams.

Haiya said they are waiting for the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) to give them a go-ahead.

Fatchness
Guest
Fatchness

If corporate bodies are so happy and very excited with their begging bowls….where does it leave the common citizens

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
Tenzi Mzungu
Guest
Tenzi Mzungu

Ngati APM sawina ndiye kuti alibe kwawo. I can see many people developing open bowels during sworn in ceremony for APM

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
George
Guest
George

stadiums? —- using my tax — who authorized you?—–tionana pa May 21, 2019 ——— nonsense!!!!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
m'bado
Guest
m'bado

Politics at i’ts best where was DPP in the last 4yrs and some months dziko ili kumvetsa chisoni.Building of stadiums for two so called teams is being provisioning of pro-poor policies?Who will be the sole benefiaries of these two stadiums?Osasitha system ya ku road traffic ,immigration,university loans.Kodi anthu akumuzi mukuwaganizira chani,munthu osaphunzira bwa?There are a lot of policies that needs revising koma 21 may we will make a good or bad decision God knows.Komanso zomanena kuti mulungu wasankha zimandinyasa is it the same God with capital G or small g?.i rest ma case.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Iantana
Guest
Iantana

Development in Malawi !!!

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR
Guest
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR

MANGANI MA STADIUM A MUTHARIKA KOMA SIMUWINA

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
jonas
Guest
jonas

Join the discussion…nanga akawina?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
vinka
Guest
vinka

adadi omwewo kuti wa wa wa wa booommmma diphiphiiiii

49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

