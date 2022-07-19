APM receives public backlash for playing hypocrite on nepotism

Malawians have questioned the moral grounds of former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to criticize President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of practicing nepotism, cronyism and regionalism in appointments of public officers.

When he addressed journalists at Page House in Mangochi on Sunday, Mutharika accused the incumbent Head of State of appointing public officers from the Central Region only, neglecting deserving Malawians from the South and North.

Mutharika, who is also the leader of the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), claimed that his administration ensured equal distribution of public resources, including appointments of senior government officials.

But his self-acclaimed holiness has received heavy criticisms from Malawians who are arguing that he was the worst nepotist this country has ever had.

Through text messages sent through Day Break Malawi and Good Morning Malawi Programmes on Capital Radio and MIJ FM, respectively, listeners questioned the moral high ground of the former president to criticize Chakwera on nepotism.

“APM is the worst nepotist we, Malawians, have ever seen. So, where does he get the courage to criticize Chakwera of nepotism he himself passionately promoted by filling all positions in government with his tribesmen?” asked a Blantyre-based listener Ken Phiri.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Law Society (MLS) has challenged Mutharika to provide evidence for the claim he made about the alleged poisoning of his late brother, Bingu wa Mutharika.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!