APM to remain Malawi president until 2024, Nankhumwa declares

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (responsible for the South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has publicly commented on the recent Constitutional Court nullification of the May 21, 2019 presidential election results, saying despite the ruling, President Peter Mutharika remains Head of State and that in the event of a fresh election, he will be the party’s torchbearer and he will win again.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Developmen, addressed two separate meetings after he officially launched a ‘Village Forest Project’ in the constituency.

Addressing his Mulanje Central constituents in Group Villages Nankhumwa and Waluma in Senior Chief Chikumbu’s area in Mulanje on Saturday, February 22 2020, the legislator informed the masses that APM, as the President is fondly called by adorers, is staying put as President until he finishes his term in 2024.

“Fresh election or not, APM will continue implementing his social and economic agenda. Being a renowned democrat and statesman, he would abide by any court direction. Should the courts insist on a re-run, APM will campaign and win again,” said Nankhumwa, advising his constituents to solidly rally behind APM and the party “and not let no-one deceive them that it’s over for us”.

The youthful politician, who also serves as Leader of Government Business in Parliament, noted that lately, there has been a lot of talk flying around about the court case with other people insinuating that President Mutharika is no longer President of this country.

He informed the people that this is not true because the court case was not about whether Mutharika is still President of this country or not, but about how the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) handled the May 2019 tripartite elections.

“When Parliament rises, I will request the President that we organize a public rally for the whole southern region. All party members from all districts and constituencies in the region shall come together and this is where we will talk and clarify issues surrounding the court verdict, including how we will move from here as DPP,” said Nankhumwa.

He boasted the DPP is a “big political party, which is extremely strategic in its operations and approach” and that it is currently observing other political players who are going around talking about the current political situation.

Nankhumwa said DPP will be the last one to speak about the current political situation and its supporters will listen.

