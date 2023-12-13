APM volley challenges critic Ken Msonda, warns ‘SG’ against disloyalty

Democratic Progressive Party-DPP leader Peter Mutharika has scolded the party’s National Governing Council-NGC member, Ken Msonda for his alleged relentless attacks on him for no apparent reason.

He spoke this during the party’s NGC meeting in Mangochi where at least 39 members were barred from attending due to a court order against them for their alleged illegal appointment into the NGC.

Ironically, Msonda, who was right in the meeting, endorsed Mutharika as the country’s next president.

But Mutharika had no kind words for him: “You better stop your stupidity. You are not even a member of this party. You came to this party from PP {Peoples Party} ..and you came to destroy this party. I would like to invite you, if you don’t like this party, go back to PP where you belong. But don’t destroy this party.”

Mutharika also blatantly told the newly appointed NGC members including Secretary General, Clement Mwale to be loyal to the party and respect the party leadership.

He in particular warned Mwale to realize that he is not above the law but only an administrative officer who gets instructions from the party and the president who is the Chief Executive Officer.

The DPP leader further claimed that Malawi under the Tonse Alliance led administration was destined for destruction; saying his party was ready to rescue the suffering Malawians.

Information Minister, Moses Kunkuyu was yet to respond to our questions on Mutharika’s statement but previously said that government was doing everything possible to create a better Malawi for all.

DPP is currently trapped in endless infighting; a situation political analysts believe poses a real threat for the party’s dream of bouncing back to power after the 2025 general elections.

The Mutharika-led NGC meeting comes after another party faction held a parallel meeting on December 6 2023 but court stopped implementation of their resolutions.

Incumbent Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera defeated Mutharika during the June 2020 court sanctioned presidential poll after amassing 58.6% votes against Mutharika’s 39.4%.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!