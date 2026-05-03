Apostle Clifford Kawinga Shakes Southern Region with “Hope Field Initiative” Message

In a bold push to strengthen ties with traditional leadership and promote unity, Leader and Founder of Salvation for All Ministries International, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, on Sunday convened 420 traditional leaders at Namiwawa Primary School in Blantyre.

The gathering, held under the 2026 Salvation for All Ministries International Southern Region Traditional Leaders Forum, brought together Paramount Chiefs, Traditional Authorities (TAs), and senior chiefs in what Kawinga described as a critical moment for both spiritual and community transformation.

Opening his address, Kawinga set a tone of urgency and purpose:

“We thank God for this gathering. You left your homes before sunrise. That tells me the purpose is already alive in you.”

He said the meeting was deliberately convened to build a stronger, more coordinated working relationship between the church and traditional leadership structures.

At the heart of his message was a blunt warning against division:

“When the roof leaks, every family gets wet. Division among chiefs is a leak. Today, we patch it with oneness.”

Kawinga stressed that collaboration between spiritual and traditional authority is no longer optional, but essential.

“You hold the gavel in the village court. We hold the Word in the pulpit. If we do not talk, the people get lost between us. Today, we plan how to walk the same road.”

He went further to challenge leaders to align development with spiritual responsibility, arguing that the two cannot be separated:

“A field and a soul both need water. We cannot preach love on Sunday and ignore a broken borehole on Monday. Development and discipleship must share a calendar.”

The meeting also spotlighted the “Hope Field Initiative,” a programme aimed at empowering rural communities. Kawinga revealed that 40 clubs have already been established across 566 villages, targeting smallholder farmers with tools and support to combat poverty and disease.

But even as he promoted the initiative, Kawinga did not shy away from confronting leadership failures, particularly corruption:

“A tractor without unity just makes bigger ruts. If a chief’s court is corrupt, no seeder will fix that harvest.”

He urged chiefs to uphold integrity through fair judgments and honest resource distribution, warning that development efforts would collapse without ethical leadership.

Kawinga outlined a clear strategic vision for Salvation for All Ministries International—anchored on societal development, spiritual fulfillment, and leadership unity—emphasizing that chiefs must lead by example.

“The role of leadership is not just authority, but accountability,” he implied, pressing traditional leaders to embody the fairness and unity they expect from their communities.

The gathering closed with a shared commitment among the chiefs to support the initiative and reinforce unity, signaling what Kawinga hopes will be a turning point in aligning traditional leadership with grassroots development and spiritual renewal.

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