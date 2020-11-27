Apostle Kawinga  hold gospel crusade: Condemns sexual offences, corruption

Leader of Salvation for all Ministries International, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, has appealed to traditional leaders to be patriotic and desist corrupt and nepotistic practices in order to help bring development in their areas.

Kawinga, also a renowned entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Creck Hardware and General Suppliers, said this in Dimba village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Fukamalaza in Nkhata Bay–where his ministry held a gospel crusade over the weekend.

Apostle Kawinga took advantage of the crusade–graced by TA Fukamalaza himself–to congratulate the chief for being elevated to T/A.

He then reminded the traditional leader that corruption is evil and retards development.

“If you are corrupt in your dealings you become the source of oppression and suffering to the less privileged people. This is evil before the eyes of God,” said Kawinga.

Apostle Kawinga also reminded the traditional leader that leadership comes from God and that leaders must, therefore, serve people according to the will of God.

“The government has done its part by elevating and providing you with all the necessities befiting a chief. As a church, we come to provide spiritual blessings and prayers being people of God,” said the apostle.

He warned that many leaders who did not please God, were unceremoniously removed from their positions.

Speaking during the same crusade, Apostle Kawinga also rebuked the spate of child defilement cases that have reached alarming levels in the country.

He called upon traditional leaders to lead in inculcating a spirit of moral uprightness among their subjects.

“Chiefs must protect children from defilement. It is deplorable to see the alarming rate at which old men are sleeping with young girls. This is demonic and must stop,” he said.

Apostle Kawinga then presented a bible and several other gifts to TA Fukamalaza.

At least 1045 people in the area received a blanket each from Salvation for All Ministries International.

