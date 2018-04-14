April 27 demo organisers tell Malawi police off on route

April 27 protest organisers have told the police and council officials off on the route they want to take to Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where they want to present a petition to President Peter Mutharika over the infamous K4 billion development fund and the bias of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

They will also protest the appointment of Rodney Jose as Inspector General of police.

One of the organisers, Chancy Mtambo said the protesters would not re-route as asked by the police and the Lilongwe City Council officials.

“There is no justification whatever to tell us which routes we need to take or which routes to use. We will use the routes we want to use,” said Mtambo.

The protesters want to start of the protest match in Lilongwe from the Community Centre ground down to MI road, to City Centre then Kamuzu Palace.

It is unlikely president Mutharika would be available to receive the petition as his program shows he will still be in Scotland on April 27.

Mtambo said it is always surprising that the state does not reroute churches and charity organisations who do fund-raising matches in cities but the authorities are quick to re-route those protesting on governance issues.

“This shows that the authority view governance issues differently, they always show resistance when it comes to governance issues” said Mtambo.

The protesters want Finance minister Goodall Gondwe and Local government minister Kondwani Nankhumwa resign over the K4 billion issue, that Mutharika should reverse the disbursement of the K4 billion to area development committees and the president should reverse the appointment of Jose as the inspector general of police

until the courts clears him in the murder of polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.

Police and Lilongwe City Council officials refused to comment on the rerouting of the protests.

