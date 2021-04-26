Archbishop Msosa praises Chakwera on Covid-19 safety measures

‘Don’t be misled.’

The Archbishop of Blantyre Archdiocese, His Grace Thomas Luke Msusa has applauded President Chakwera for taking up the right steps in ensuring that Malawians are safe in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

President Chakwera volunteered himself to be the first citizen to receive the vaccine and he got his first dose at the Field hospital in the colonial capital city of Zomba.

Speaking at Njuli Roman Catholic Paris, in the commercial city of Blantyre on Sunday where President Chakwera attended the Vocation Sunday Celebrations, Msusa lauded the Malawi leader for leading the way from the front and for being the first person to take the AstraZeneca jab, a vaccine for coronavirus.

Said Msusa: “Thank you Your Excellency for dispelling all fears around the vaccine and for leading Malawians in getting the vaccine, we all need it.

“You led by example and I personally followed. We are now ready for the second jab.”

Msusa’s remarks comes in the insurgence of a third wave, which is feared to be more deadly than those before it.

On Suturday, April 24, India recorded 349, 691 new Covid-19 cases, setting a world record for daily infections than any part of the world.

India, which has a population of 1.3 billion, has recorded over a million new cases in less than a week and the death toll has sky-rocketed, overwhelming hospitals, with bodies piling up in morgues and crematoriums.

Several countries, including Germany, South Korea, Italy, the UK, have imposed travel bans against India, for fear of new infections.

Meanwhile, in Malawi, the numbers are steadily on the decline, as of Sunday April 25, Malawi registered five new COVID-19 cases, nine new recoveries and no new deaths.

Malawi received her Covid-19 vaccine does shipped via the COVAX facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.

The COVAX Facility shipped 360,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute of India from Mumbai, India, to Lilongwe, Malawi, arriving on the evening of 5 March.

The Government of the Republic of Malawi has also received 360,000 bundled syringes and 3,625 safety boxes for safe disposal of syringes for COVID 19 vaccination through the COVAX Facility.

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who has always dismissed the myths and the conspiracy theories associated with Covid-19 has continuously encouraged Malawians not to be misled.

