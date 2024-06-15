Chakwera declares Monday as public holiday

President Lazurus Chakwera has declared Monday, 17th June, 2024 as a holiday public holiday to allow Malawians pay their last respect to the Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu announced during a press conference on Saturday at Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

“The day will accord an opportunity to Malawians from all walks of life to pay their last respect to Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kunkuyu said, foreign dignatories have started registering to come and attend the burial ceremony of late Vice President Dr Chilima in Ntcheu.

Some include Vice President from Botswana, Vice President from Tanzania, Speaker from Ghana and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Traditional leaders from Zambia and Defence Minister, Prime Minister of Mozambique among others.

Funeral Program

Saturday, 15th June, 2024

The remains of Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima is lying in state at Parliament.

Sunday 16th June, 2024

Dr Chilima’s body will be taken to Bingu National Stadium for prayers.

The body will depart for Nsipe, Ntcheu for burial

Monday 17th June, 2024

The body of the fallen Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima will be laid to rest.

