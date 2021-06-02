Arusha Court rebuffs Malawi’s request for 15 days’ extension in Vuwa Kaunda’s election case appeal

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has rejection an application by the Malawi Government seeking an extension of time within which to file its response to the deposed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Symon Vuwa Kaunda’s appeal against the nullification of his election by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Malawi.

Vuwa Kaunda, former member of Parliament (MP) for Nkhata Bay Central Constituency, has stunned Malawians for appealing election case at the African Court on Human and People’s Rights in Tanzania with Malawi being a respondent State.

On 28th May 2021, the Malawi Government requested African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights to give it more time to file its response to the applicants’ request for provisional measures in the abovementioned matter.

But in response, the court’s registrar Dr. Robert Eno has rejected the request for 15 days’ to prepare the arguments.

Eno says due to the urgency inherent in processing the request for provisional measures, and by virtue of its power to grant such measures suo motil as prescribed under Rule 59(1) of the Rules, the Court declines the extension of 15 days sought by the Respondent State.

“The Respondent State is granted an extension of 10 days, which are deemed to have run from the day on which it avers having received the relevant documents that is on 27 May 2021. The Respondent State is therefore expected to file its response no later than 6 June 2021,” reads the letter Eno has written to Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Community.

The letter has been copied to Malawi’s Ministry Of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Vuwa Kaunda, Advocate Jeremya Mtobesia of Law Age Consult in Tanzania and Advocate Leonard Emmanuel Mbulo of Mbulo Attorneys at Law in Malawi.

