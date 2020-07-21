Asian Business Community imposes 2nd partial lockdown over ‘risk’ of virus spread

Following the rapid surge in coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic cases within Malawi the Asian Business Community of Blantyre, Limbe and Zomba has imposed a second partial lockdown to contain the the spread of the pandemic.

Effective Monday midnight for one month, it is now mandatory to wear a face mask when around people they do not live with and alway in public places.

All shops, factories, offices and other places of work are mandated to enact mandatory face covering for the protection of all employees and a spot fine of K20,000 shall be imposed on all members of the community going against this directive.

The directive also says all domestic employees (high risk due to minibus travel) should be given face masks to be worn whilst performing duties in the home and social gatherings exceeding 20 people are not allowed.

A maximum of 40 people only shall be allowed for weddings and funerals and only to proceed with social distancing, mask measures and hand hygiene measures strictly in place.

“A fine of K1 million will be imposed on any person facilitating this gathering in breach of the number regulation,” says the statement signed by chairperson Faizal Aboo and his deputy Dr. Parth Patel.

“Everyone over the age of 60 years must stay within the confines of their home and only leave home for emergencies and all those with existing underlying health conditions to stay within the confines of their home and only leave home for emergencies.”

The community further says only breadwinner of the family may leave the house to go to work while non-breadwinners may only go out to get medical supplies, food/ essential household items.

There will also be a night curfew shall be placed in from 8pm to 6am during which members of the community should not leave their houses unless in the event of an emergency.

Restaurants are requested to operate on a takeaway only basis after 6pm and must close at 9pm latest while Shisha cafes and gyms are requested to be totally closed.

The community is requested to contact ABC Royal Palm COVID-19 isolation centre’s hotline on 0881226001 if they are feeling unwell with any Coronavirus symptoms such a fever, cough, headache, tiredness, loss of smell and taste, upset stomach, cold shivers, breathing problems, etc.

”The ABC Taskforce wishes to emphasize that all persons are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, observe good sanitary and hand hygiene practices and ensure that there is social distancing at all times.

“It is also a moral responsibility to inform anyone you have been in close contact with if you are tested positive for Coronavirus.

“We appreciate this directive may be challenging and will affect our lifestyle in one way or another; it was reached after consultations with medical professionals on the rate of new infections and the projected growth of cases in our community,” says the statement.

In April, the ABC also rolled out a partial lockdown of 14 days that was effected from April 9 for a period of 14 days ending April 23.

The ABC have assisted in the fight against the pandemic by spending over K600 million to buy various equipment that was donated to various health institutions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!