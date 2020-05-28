Asians fear MCP’s Gotani talk ‘we must end dziko ndi wanu, ndalama ndi wathu’: Malawi economic freedom
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy secretary general Catherine Gotani Hara has encouraged the opposition Tonse Alliance under the leadership of MCP president Lazarus Chakwera to push for indigenisation and economic empowerment policies that will have black citizens in the country to have real opportunities to enter and participate in the economy.
Gotani Hara, who is also Speaker of Parliament, said at a televised Tonse Alliance opposition rally in Blantyre that Chakwera leadership should liberate Malawians from the continuing bondage of poverty, deprivation and economic inequality.
She said the MCP government should economically emancipate its people from living below the poverty line and ensure economic empowerment through participation in government procurements fairly.
“Malawians are lamenting that we are treated like second-class citizens in our own country,” she said.
Gotani made her point using a lamenting line in which she mimiced an Asian boast: dziko ndi wanu, ndalama ndi wathu (you, Malawians, own the country but we, Asians, have the money).
She said if Chakwera is elected Malawi President in the fresh elections, it should be: “Dziko wathu, ndalama wathu (Our country Malawi, and we have the money).
The government business, according to information seen by Nyasa Times, shows most of the contractors are of Asians from the Indian subcontinent.
From supplying materials to government to supermarkets to shopping malls, Malawian Asians have the prominent role in the country’s economy.
In 1970, President Kamuzu Banda during the one-pary dictatorship of MCP ordered Asians out of local trading centres including rural areas and restricted them to Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu cities.
Critics say foreign businesses with cheap imports and shady practises have been given the free reign to push locals out of business. The also accused the Asian business community that they externalize foreign currency, they hardly ever invest tangible in-country infrastructure, they pay the locals slave wages, they dodge paying taxes, and they leave Malawi much poorer than they found it.
The odds are stacked against Malawians in favour of Asian and, lately, the Chinese.
Former legislator Frank Mwenifumbo, who is backing the Tonse Allaince, is on record saying government should ensure there is a deliberate policy, “where we should make sure that a certain percentage of those procurements must be given to Malawian businessmen, that is only when we can grow this economy. “
He said the economic hardships that Malawians are going through are “uncalled for and unnecessary.”
MCP official Nick Yiannakis is also on record for taking it to Facebook to attack Asians that they are looting the country’s resources, land and property .
But Yiannakis provoked many when he inserted the religious card to his post, calling on Malawians to "remove all Muslim Asians" from Malawi.
Well said Catherine you couldn’t have put it better
Make Malawi Great Again. Put Malawians lives first no matter what!!!
Its good to give economic freedom to the locals. Thats what SA has been dloing with the Black Economic Empowerment. Indians do not promote the plight of local Malawians. All they do is bring their fellow Indiand and help them start business. They live in iosilated environments and you can no find any Indian child in any local malawian school. They are just an exclusive group. That is not correct
This issue is not new. MCP under Kamuzu tackled it resulting to all Indians being forced to relocate their businesses from rural areas to the cities. They were allowed to get deep rooted into shady deals getting 80%of government purchase orders. They were defrauding government in many uncountable times yet Kamuzu knew all these but never chased them out of the country like Idi Amini of Uganda did. Instead, he snatched businesses from some of those Indians to form Spearhead enterprises. Gani transport became press transport. Shire clothing, became Press Shire clothing etc. Inspite of this, Indians tried many different… Read more »
The motnive is good, but the strategy is bad. If you want to have an equal previlage you do not weaken the strong, you strengthen the weak. Success of any business relies on many factors like good knowledge, enough capital, discipline innovation etc Many of them(Indians) thrives on helping one another with any of those areas. Thus why their business grows and stabilises much faster and survives the economic down turns. Chasing them (if that can be the case) or creating a bad business environment for the them will only work to the disadvantage of the country. Its a fact… Read more »
I totally agree with Rt Hon Gotani that there is urgent need for policy prescriptions to be formulated and enforced to emancipate and empower Malawians. It is long overdue. This has nothing to do with hating Asians. There are things as well as businesses that Asians and other foreigners are doing in Malawians that foreigners cannot do in their own countries. There are serious allegations about tax evasion, money laundering and other white collar crimes being perpetrated by these Asians and other foreigners. It must be stopped. Money meant for the development of Malawi is being lost through such crimes.… Read more »
kusowa chokamba, Mfundo zatha, mukufuna kuthamangitsa amwenye ngati mmene Zimbabwe inathamangitsa azungu. where is Zimbabwe now? zitayeni.
this is why I can never vote MCP kaduka, nsanje, nkhanza
Ife tivotera zimenezi, za MCP. Tandiuze iwe Bauleni kuti munthu wakuda kuChina kapena ku India ali ndi ulemerero other the ridicule that we get. Blacks First, Business First, Land First.
It was just a repeating what they spoke so a Malawi zimajejemelera obwerazi mxiii
Catherine Nyahara kuyima pamenepo kubwata chonsecho iweyo ndiwe Speaker wa nyumba ya malamulo osawunika bwino malamulo a dziko lino ndi kukonza kudzera Ku parliament bwanji? Ukudikila u President wa a Chakwera kuti muzapange zimenezi? Manga ngati chala cha God sichinaloze abusa a Chakwera ndiye kuti Ku parliament mukungokhalakotu a mayi. Iyi ndi nkhani yanu ngati speakers of parliament kukonza malamulo okomera a Malawi osadikila Boma loti anthu sanalivotele.
Koma ma Cadet, malamulowo amapanga ndi Speaker yekha??????