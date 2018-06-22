Aspiring Poly entertainment director brings Tay Grin on campaign

Aspiring Entertainment Director for University of Malawi, the Polytechnic College, Garry Samaki on Wednesday brought live act Tay Grin for his campaign at their campus in Blantyre.

Garry is contesting against a fellow third year student Dyson Chirwa.

Speaking in an exclusive interview Garry said Tay Grin is big artist here in Malawi and that they started talking to him a day before the opening of the campaign.

He said they struck an agreement and he came to spice up his campaign.

Garry aid this will boost his chances of getting votes on Saturday.

“When it comes to Malawi music, when it comes to rap world in Malawi, Tay Grin is a big artist, if not one of the biggest

“Tay Grin has a big fan base all over Malawi, and he has a big fan base at Polytechnic. People wanted him to come here but it did not happen so I took advantage of it. I knew people will be satisfied.”

He said “I am telling them (Polytechnic students) that if I can do this but I am not an entertainment director yet. So what kind of artists will I bring if have the power as the director.”

Garry has urged people to vote him for his competency.

In his remarks, Tay Grin promised the students that he will continue to keep them entertained.

