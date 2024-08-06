Association calls for action over land issue

Biwi Triangle Light Industries Association has asked Lilongwe City Council (LCC) and Ministry of Lands to take action over a land issue in which it complains that Petroda Malawi Limited encroached part of Biwi Triangle Industrial site in Lilongwe.

In an interview on Monday, Biwi Triangle Light Industries Association Chairperson, Malani Gondwe said the encroached land which is now fenced behind Petroda filling station at Biwi Triangle was spared for extension of Biwi Triangle Industrial site.

“Petroda Malawi Limited encroached land that belongs to Biwi Triangle Industrial Site and this land was meant for the industrial site extension.

“Today, youths are repairing cars under trees and the industrial site does not have essential public services such as police, fire brigade, first aid clinic and public sanitary facilities because the Industrial site does not have space,” Gondwe said.

He said as an association they made effort in raising their concern to relevant authorities such as LCC, Ministry of Lands, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as well as the Ombudsman but nothing has been done.

He also said they consulted Petroda Malawi Limited officials in Blantyre to discuss the land issue but this proved ineffective.

According to Gondwe with the effort made since 2021 they are now looking forward to the authorities to take action.

He further said that once the land is given back to them they intend to use it in coming up with developmental structures including a vocational centre that would help youths attain various skills such as motor vehicle repairing and others.

When contacted Petroda Malawi Limited Operations Manager, Zeid Fayyad declined to comment on the issue while LCC spokesperson Tamara Chafunya said the Ministry of Lands is better placed handle the issue.

“The landlord of the Biwi Triangle and Petroda plot is the ministry of Lands, they are better placed to determine if indeed there is or if there is not any encroachment,” said Chafunya.

Ministry of Lands spokesperson, Enock Chingoni requested for time before commenting on the matter.