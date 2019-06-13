Association constructs houses for Persons with Albinism in Malawi

Association for Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) officials say they have constructed 15 houses for its needy members.

Apam deputy secretary general Ian Simbota said there are 5, 000 persons with albinism who need houses as way of protecting them from attacks and killings.

“We wanted to construct 5,000 houses for our needy members in the first phase of this project but we have managed to build 15,” said Simbota who chairs the fundraising committee of Apam.

He said some companies, like JTI Tobacco offer to buy house materials instead of giving cash for such projects.

Simbota said the houses have been constructed in Lilongwe, Nkhotakota, Phalombe and Mulanje.

He said the organization now wants to undertake a comprehensive census to find the exact number of persons with albinism.

Simbota said currently, statistics put the population of people with albinism at just over 136000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :