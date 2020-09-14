Athletics Association to hold national championship

September 14, 2020

The Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM)says it will hold a national championship on  October 31 at Bingu National Stadium.

Chitembeya: The championship is important

The championship was postponed from July because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The association says through this championship; it will identify athletes that will represent Malawi at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

General Secretary for AAM, Frank Chitembeya, has said the championship is a very important vehicle for selecting capable athletes.

“The world is now opening doors for sports to resume. We are happy that Malawi as a country intends to open up for sports as well. We have therefore organised a national championship to be held at Bingu National Stadium from 31st October.

“We want to select athletes who will go into camp to prepare for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics,” explained Chitembeya.

