Atupele Muluzi confirms he will have another go at the country’s presidency during 2025 election

Two-time presidential dreamer Atupele Muluzi is planning to have another go at the nation’s highest political office in next year’s general election.

Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) secretary general, Kandi Padambo, has confirmed that Atupele has collected his nomination papers to contest for the party’s presidency at its elective convention this August.

The former President Bakili Muluzi’s son surprised his followers in 2022 when he announced that he was stepping back from active politics and left the mantle to veteran Lilian Patel.

Meanwhile, Padambo is hinting that other members have also shown interest to vie for the UDF presidency ahead of the 2025 general election.

Meanwhile, political commentator Czar Khondowe is of the view that Atupele’s move would have an impact on the UDF’s intra-party democracy as the members who kept it in his absence could feel hurt.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!