Atupele Muluzi plays unity card as UDF sets for convention

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Austin Muluzi has asked party members that as it start its all-important national conference in few months it should be pulling in one direction as so that people can once again have confidence in the one-time governing party.

Muluzi said this at rally he addressed at Madziamera ground on Sunday in Machinga South Constituency.

He announced plans to hold a national convention to prepare for the next year’s Tripartite Elections and is the only party leader openly talking about convention.

The conference is set to decide its parliamentary alliance will the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The young Muluzi is part of the DPP government, as he is serving as Minister of Health and Population Services in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet.

But in his address at the rally, Muluzi sounded upbeat of guiding UDF to elections next year and appealed for party unity, saying that is of paramount importance as the party goes to the National Conference so that the yellow-party remain strong as it goes to the election in 2019 becasuse voters can not trust a divided party.

” Let’s not give a chance to anything which will bring division in the party. Alot of Malawians want a strong UDF and let us not disappoint them,” Muluzi said.

He said the UDF belongs to the people and that party leaders have an obligation to do according to the will of the people.

Muluzi told the gathering that he will give all the necessary support to the convention committee to make sure that the elective conference becomes huge success.

” We must respect our party Constitution and make sure that we are procedural when conducting party business,” hE emphasized

The UDF leader took advantage of the meeting to encourage party supporters to go and register emmasse when the Malawi Electoral Commission opens voter exercise in April this year.

He told the gathering that the exercise will be a fresh one which will require everything Malawian who has attained the required age of 18 to will be 18 years by 29th May, 2019 to go and register.

The rally was patronized by thousands of jubilant party supporters who braved the scorching sun of the eastern region district.

As his convoy passed through the villages scores of party supporters lined up along the dusty road to the venue forcing Muluzi to use an open UDF branded Land Rover so that they can see him together with the member of parliament for the area, Grant Ndecha.

The excitement was so visible as some supporters ran to the vehicle for a handshake.

The UDF leader has promised more public meetings throughout the country.

