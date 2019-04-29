Atupele takes UDF campaign blitz to Balaka

United Democratic Front (UDF) torchbearer in the May 21 Tripartite Elections Atupele Muluzi took his meet-the-people campaign tour to Balaka on Sunday where he pledged transformation agenda that will guarantee a free, equitable, stable, inclusive and prosperous Malawi.

Atupele, 40, the youngest presidential candidate in the forthcoming polls, promised to focus on irrigation farming as a strategy to improve food security which will see the farmers from Balaka being provided with solar irrigation pumps once voted into power.

He said this when he visited Balaka South Constituency where UDF spokesperson, Ken Ndanga is representing the party as parliamentary candidate.

The UDF torch bearer said with irrigation farming taking advantage of the Shire river it can transform lives of the people of Balaka including Dziwe area where the rally took place.

He said with irrigation the people will be able to make money on there own and be able to look after their families and feed them too.

Atupele stressed that his party’s manifesto seeks to address challenges that Malawians are facing such as poverty, unemployment, corruption and poor access to education.

He urged the people to vote for a UDF in the area so that the plans that the party has for the area are implemented effectively and promptly.

On his turn, Ndanga promised the people what he called a complete change of approach to issues of development in the area saying the people have been given a raw deal in the last five years.

“For all these to problems to change you need a leader and that leader is the one talking to you now,” said Ndanga who is known in the party for his lively speeches.

Taking his turn, group Village head man Mpilisi thanked Muluzi for visiting the area saying prominent politician have been shunning the area.

Earlier, Atupele visited Mangochi Nkungulu constituency where Aisha Mambo is standing on UDF ticket and another constituency in Balaka where the party is fielding yet another lady, Judith Laja.

Atupele has been standing on the experience podium during this year’s campaign to disprove his detractors who in 2014 used his inexperience in politics as a weak point to attack him.

During the presidential debates, Atupele argued he had now come of age and is ready for the highest office.

