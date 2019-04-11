Bada Bada Blackacid rebrands to socially conscious dancehall artist

Reggae dancehall artist Bada Bada Blackacid has released two socially conscious singles in which he has tackled socio-economic and healthy issues respectively. The two brand new singles are titled “Up” whose video has also been released this week and “Tiyeni Tiyeni”.

“I have changed my content. For instance, in Up, I am tackling how prices of goods and services have sky rocketed despite fuel prices going down while in Tiyeni Tiyeni, I am encouraging youths to go for Voluntary Counseling and Testing (VCT) and start treatment once found positive,” Bada Bada Blackacid whose real name is Rashid Mkwehiwa narrated.

He further disclosed partnering with Justice Nantchengwa of Artwork Explosive promotion company and Mphenzi Links for video production

Bada Bada Blackacid was however quick to point out maintaining the pure reggae dancehall style while describing Malawi dancehall industry as “fake”.

According to the artist, dancehall should be pure and hard-core 101%, original and not cable dancehall music.

“The Malawian dancehall scene is flooded with fake dancehall artists who are fusing the genre with jazz and R&B,” he argued.

However, the artist kept a tight lip when pressed to mention names.

Bada Bada Blackacid’s previous project is an album which was released in 2015 titled “Just The Beginning” which featured Dan Lu and D Real.

He has also worked with Mady P, Cynik, Stich Fray, Lipy G and Tweener.

