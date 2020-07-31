Balaka hospital fire: Patients evacuated
A fire has broken out at Balaka District Hospital.
Patients have been evacuated from a hospital as a fire blazed the facility in the early hours of Friday.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established.
Vuto ndiloti maboma apitawa analekelera zinthu kwambiri moti ma district alibe zida zozimitsira moto monga fire engines. Inu Mangochi yonse ngankhale kuli anthu ambiri ndi Mahotela mpaka Monkey bay , Nkhota kota , Machinga, Balaka kulibe amadikira Zomba yomwenso zipangizo zake ndizotopa, zosakwanira ngakhale Zombayo. Ndiye fire engine ichokere Ku Zomba kokazimitsa Madera akutali komwenso kulibe Ma fire hydrants as in planning kulibe kuika fire hydrants. Ma districts ambiri alibe fire engines and hydrants Blantyre azimitse moto mpaka Ku Nsanje , Chikwawa, , Thyolo, Chiradzulo,Phalombe and Mulanje pomwe Mzuzu ayanganire Mzimba , Karonga, Chitipa, Nkhatabay a Malawi tionepo apa ndiye… Read more »
Where was Nicholas Dausi? Wayambilanso zake zija
Investigate the issue seriously some people are heartless.
