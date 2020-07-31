Balaka hospital fire: Patients evacuated

July 31, 2020 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

A fire has broken out at Balaka District Hospital.

The blaze at Balaka hospital
Patients have been evacuated from a hospital as a fire blazed the facility in the early hours of Friday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Mfumu Sitola my man
Guest
Mfumu Sitola my man

Vuto ndiloti maboma apitawa analekelera zinthu kwambiri moti ma district alibe zida zozimitsira moto monga fire engines. Inu Mangochi yonse ngankhale kuli anthu ambiri ndi Mahotela mpaka Monkey bay , Nkhota kota , Machinga, Balaka kulibe amadikira Zomba yomwenso zipangizo zake ndizotopa, zosakwanira ngakhale Zombayo. Ndiye fire engine ichokere Ku Zomba kokazimitsa Madera akutali komwenso kulibe Ma fire hydrants as in planning kulibe kuika fire hydrants. Ma districts ambiri alibe fire engines and hydrants Blantyre azimitse moto mpaka Ku Nsanje , Chikwawa, , Thyolo, Chiradzulo,Phalombe and Mulanje pomwe Mzuzu ayanganire Mzimba , Karonga, Chitipa, Nkhatabay a Malawi tionepo apa ndiye… Read more »

2 hours ago
Angoni apaphata
Guest
Angoni apaphata

Where was Nicholas Dausi? Wayambilanso zake zija

2 hours ago
Truth
Guest
Truth

Investigate the issue seriously some people are heartless.

2 hours ago
Truth
Guest
Truth

Very interesting!

2 hours ago
