Basketball Association of Malawi secures office at Bingu Stadium

The Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) has finally managed to secure an office at Bingu National Stadium, which it will be using for its day to day operations.

Just like other minority sporting disciplines, BASMAL has for quite a long period of time been operating without an office, a thing that the Malawi National Council of Sports has been against all along.

General Secretary for BASMAL, Peter Gomani, said the association will also engage the youth who have just come out from colleges to work in the office in an internship programme.

“As an executive committee, we found it necessary to have an office. We mobilised resources from our own pockets and finally managed to secure this office which we are renting at Bingu National Stadium.

“Because we all have other things to do, we knew there was need to have someone working at the office in the development of basketball in the country.

“We therefore settled for an internship programme that will utilise some youths who have studied administration, marketing and accounting and the programme will be reviewed after a specified time. In so doing we will be training some of our athletes in administration before they secure permanent jobs,” explained Gomani.

