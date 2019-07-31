Be ambassadors of peace, Bishop Mtumbuka urges newly ordained priests

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of Karonga Diocese has urged newly ordained priests to commit themselves to God and be ambassadors.

He made the sentiments on Saturday during ordination ceremony of three priests at St Joseph the Worker Cathedral in the district.

Mtumbuka said outstanding task for priests was to serve the Lord and help those going astray to come back to Christ.

“I would like to urge our newly ordained priests to always serve the Lord and not forget to pray. You are being ordained for service and nothing else. Encourage Christians to grow from their day-to-day Christianity,” he pointed out.

The Bishop advised parents and relatives of the ordained priests to avoid overburdening their sons saying they do not get salaries for their work.

One of the ordained priests, Atupere Kuyokwa, said he was thankful to God for helping them to excel to the end saying it was not an easy journey.

“I thank God for helping me make it because it was not an easy ride. And I thank my parents and relatives for allowing me to go for priesthood,” he added.

The newly ordained priests are Anthony Mwafulirwa, Atupere Kuyokwa and Joseph Mkinga and two of the three ordained priests have been sent to serve in Misuku and Nthalire in Chitipa while one remains in Karonga.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :