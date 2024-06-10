Be careful! Illegal electricity connection now carries K100million penalty or 20 years imprisonment, according to new law

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) says there is a big shift in criminal penalties under the Electricity Act as President Lazarus Chakwera has assented yo the Electricity Amendment Act 2024.

According to Escom Legal Director Sally Mtambo, the company has suffered heavily due to vandalism. This, she says, prompted them, to take drastic steps to amend the law to reflect the severity of the offense.

She says from a general penalty of 10 years imprisonment and MK5million fine, the new law provides K100 million- and 20-years imprisonment for illegal connection or meter tamper or theft of electricity.

“K150 million- and 25-years imprisonment if ESCOM/licensee employee or former employee assists in electricity theft. The fine for denying access to premises for ESCOM/licensee to carry out works is now at K50 million and 10 years imprisonment.

“Failure to carry out an order of the licensee will cost K100 million and 20 years imprisonment.

And 30 years imprisonment for non-fineable offenses for vandalism and being found in possession of stolen equipment belonging to ESCOM/ Licensee,”Mtambo said.

Inaddition, the Amendment has clarified on various roles and duties of the Licensees within the Malawi power sector.

