Be More Race champs Mcherenje, Chirwa vow to defend their titles

In the count down to the second edition of Be More Race continues, the 2017 winners have vowed to defend their titles come June 9, 2018.

In the 21-kilometre race, Ndacha Mchelenje underlined his class when he finished as the winner in one hour, eight minutes and 20 seconds in men category during the inaugural of 2017 Be More race.

In the ladies’ category, Nalicy Chirwa was the champion in one hour, 26 minutes and 36 seconds and the two went away with K1.3 million cash each courtesy of the organizers, Standard Bank.

Mchelenje said: “My life was transformed because I didn’t expect to win a whopping K1.3 million and the money helped me to finish building my house. I would like to urge Standard Bank to continue supporting athletes in Malawi. No other sponsor has done this in developing athletics.”

On the other hand, Chirwa said she paid school fees and bought land using the prize money.

“Now with K1.5 million at stake, I’m training hard to defend my title and get the first prize,” said 20-year-old Chirwa.

Standard Bank head of marketing and communications Thoko Unyolo said the bank is excited that apart from promoting athletics, Be More Race is also changing the lives of people through the prizes

The 2018 Be More Race will start from the bank’s head office in City Centre to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 and back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) covering a distance of 21.2 kilometres.

Standard Bank has staked K1.5 million for the first prize, K900 000 for second prize and K550 000 for the third prize.

