BEFIT conducts media training to address learning poverty

Building Education Foundation Through Innovation and Technology (BEFIT) program under the Ministry of Education conducted a media engagement meeting in Mzuzu to address learning poverty in primary schools.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Mphatso Nkuonera said the BEFIT programme aims to address learning poverty in lower grade classes and improve the foundational literacy and numeracy skills of all learners in Standards 1-4 through a tablet-based learning platform.

The transformative approach of BEFIT is that, it empowers learners in lower grade classes and teachers through innovative technology, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to excel in their education.

“Embedded within the national curriculum and school timetables, the Malawi Government programme has already distributed over 80,000 tablets to about 681 primary schools across the country and serving over 410,000 learners. By 2029 all primary schools will have benefited from this programme,” Nkuonera said.

The members of the press who gathered at Ilala Crest Lodge were briefed on BEFIT programme overview, it’s impact, and they individually went through a tablet-based learning session to have primary knowledge on the programme.

Nkuonera added that collaboration between Ministry of Education and the media will enable the media do more stories on the programme, documenting success stories and raise awareness on BEFIT because they now have a deeper understanding and knowledge about the Program.

BEFIT has organized training workshops for various media outlets, next to be hosted in Lilongwe, Liwonde and Blantyre after Mzuzu.

District Information Officer for Nkhata Bay, Chisomo Kambandanga said that as journalists they have gained direct access to key information about BEFIT which will help them report accurately and comprehensively.

He believed the meeting provided a platform forbjournalists journalists to connect with experts fostering relationships that can enhance future coverage.

