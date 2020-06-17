Bello keen for Wanderers return after recovery

Nigerian striker Amos Bello has said he would like to return to his former club, Be Forward Wanderers after undergoing a successful knee operation which he sustained in 2017 at Bingu National Stadium.

The injury kept Bello almost for four years without playing football until he travelled back to his country for further help.

Bello, who is currently a free agent and based in his home country, said:“I would like to return to Wanderers.”

He added: “I don’t know when or how or what, but playing at Wanderers obviously I like it. I have great memories for Wanderers. Wanderers is a lovely family and it was great memory and it surely remains one of the best part of my life and am looking forward to a day when I will be part of this great club again.”

Bello said he would be happy to reunite with his countryman, Babatunde Adepoju, who is also at Wanderers.

“It will be nice to reunite with Babatunde who is already at Wanderers. Looking forward to discussing with the Nomads officials because it is my desire to play for the club again,” said Bello.

Be Forward Wanderers general secretary, Victor Maunde said they have no problem welcoming back Bello, but was quick to stress that his return can only be subjected to two conditions.

“He is always welcome to Lali-Lubani because we still regard him as our son, but on two conditions which are assessment by the coaches and how he could fit into our budget. He is a brilliant player and we enjoyed his stay at Wanderers,” said Maunde.

Currently, the Nomads have two players from abroad namely, Eric Atsigah from Ghana and Babatunde Adepoju from Nigeria.

