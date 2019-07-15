Best dialogue is for Ansah to resign – HRDC

Civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have said the best mediation they can have to end ongoing post-election protests will be to have Jane Ansah resign as chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

HRDC said it will be holding the demonstrations every Tuesday and Friday to force Ansah to resign for alleged mismanagement of the May 21 Tripartite Elections presidential results.

But Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (responsible for the South) Kondwani Nankhumwa offered to initiate dialogue to end protests which he said despite demonstrations being a constitutional right, they are slowing down businesses in the country which is a loss to the country.

HRDC vice-chairperson Gift Trapence said the best dialogue for them is for Ansah to resign.

He said: “HRDC does not need any offer apart from freeing MEC from Jane Ansah capture.”

In the aftermath of the May 21 Tripartite Elections and the tension that ensued, especially surrounding the announcement of the presidential results, which UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera are challenging in court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :