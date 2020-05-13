Bicycle taxi operators take off DPP regalia after parade in Mzuzu

May 13, 2020

Bicycle taxi operators who were hired by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Tuesday to participate in street parade in Mzuzu hurriedly took off the ruling party t-shirts in fear of being assaulted by opposition activists.

Bicycle taxi operators were hired for DPP parade

DPP regional governor for the north Christopher Mzomera Ngwira led the roadshow parade which he said was in readiness for what he described as the grand DPP/UDF political rally in the city this Saturday.

The party hired the bicycle taxi operators, motorcycle taxi operators as well as motor vehicle taxi operators for the parade.

However, the bicycle taxi operators felt vulnerable to the anti-DPP activists in the city which is the stronghold of opposition political parties.

“We have been given our money, that is all. I need to take off this t-shirt now,” said Mhone laughing as he took off the DPP regalia.

James Mkandawire said last time he put on the DPP t-shirt he was assaulted by opposition party cadres.

However, the parade finished without any incident.

ngati akufuna kukupatsani ndalama, zidyeni koma kumbukilani kuti ndiza temporary. Ndipo DPP sinzanu ayi. Pokavota, vote for UTMCP alliance basi…. apo biii you will continue languishing like that

2 hours ago
Poverty is the biggest sin and politicians are very much happy to keep us that way so we continue dancing to their tune.

2 hours ago
