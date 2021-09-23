Big Bullets drop points in title chase; as Wanderers, Silver register wins

Nyasa Big Bullets dropped two points in their quest to clinch the TNM Super League Champion, as the Nomads Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers collected maximum points.

The Peoples Team came from behind to draw 1-1 against Mafco FC at Kamuzu Stadium, as the Nomads beat Tigers FC 1-0 at the Mpira Stadium.

In area 30, the Reserve Bank sponsored Silver Strikers beat Ntopwa FC 3-0 at Nankhaka Stadium.

The results means that Bullets are still on the summit table with 56 points from 27 games and they are left with three games.

Big Bullets played MAFCO in a thrilling do or die encounter as the people’s team strived to maintain their position on the league in a match that kicked-off at 13:30 pm but the Salima soldiers had other ideas and forced the game to a 1 – 1 deadlock.

Stain Malata scored the first goal on the 9th minute of the game.

The Lilongwe giants, Bankers, Silver Strikers, who have 55 points from 28 games have remained with Ekwendeni Hammers and Moyale Barracks.

Mighty Wanderers, who are on third place have 48 points from 26 games.

Currently, Silver Strikers is in good form in the Super League and they have since won 10 home games at their Area 47 – Bwandiro base, Silver Stadium.

Ekwendeni Hammers failed to register a win in any of their last five matches in the Super League and they won four away games.

Silver Strikers have never won against Ekwendeni Hammers in their past one meeting and both teams had a fair chance to win the game.

But in the end Silver Strikers carried the day home.

The Nomads will face Bullets, Blue Eagles, Ekwenden Hammers and Moyale Barracks.

This is how it looks like in the top three and remaining games:

-Bullets remain with 3 games (Wanderers [H], Kamuzu Barracks [A] and Karonga United [H].)

-Silver remain with two games (Moyale [A] and Ekwendeni [H]).

Mighty Wanderers remain with 4 games (Bullets [A], Eagles [H], Ekwendeni [H] and Moyale [H].)

°Maximum points for Bullets = 65 points

°Maximum points for Silver = 61 points

°Maximum points for Wanderers = 60 points

