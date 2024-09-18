Billionaire border! Mchinji border now collects K3bn in a month, a jump from K1bn

The Mchinji One-Stop Border-Post is said to have registered a sharp increase in revenue collection from K1bn per month to over K3bn.

Principal Secretary for Trade and Industry, Christina Zakeyu, said since opening of the facility in December 2022, coordination among officers has been enhanced, as main border agencies are now housed under one roof.

Zakeyu said time spent for cross border traders has also been reduced from 8 days to 48 hours and most traders now prefer to use the facility other than unchartered routes.

She said this in Mchinji today during a media tour aimed at showcasing the facility nearly two years after it was commissioned.

Station Officer for Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) in Mchinji, Tapiwa Mzunga, said despite exporting less, they are always overwhelmed due to increased volumes of agricultural produce that get exported through the facility.

