Billionaire border! Mchinji border now collects K3bn in a month, a jump from K1bn

September 18, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

The Mchinji One-Stop Border-Post is said to have registered a sharp increase in revenue collection from K1bn per month to over K3bn.

Chakwera and Hichilema commission the Mchinji-Mwami One Stop Border Post

Principal Secretary for Trade and Industry, Christina Zakeyu, said since opening of the facility in December 2022, coordination among officers has been enhanced, as main border agencies are now housed under one roof.

Zakeyu said time spent for cross border traders has also been reduced from 8 days to 48 hours and most traders now prefer to use the facility other than unchartered routes.

She said this in Mchinji today during a media tour aimed at showcasing the facility nearly two years after it was commissioned.

Station Officer for Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) in Mchinji, Tapiwa Mzunga, said despite exporting less, they are always overwhelmed due to increased volumes of agricultural produce that get exported through the facility.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
CMD cautions NRB on registration process

Center for Multiparty Democracy, (CMD) has cautioned the National Registration Bureau, (NRB) to ensure that the national identity registration process...

Close