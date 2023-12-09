Bishop Stima chides opposition for shunning national events

Head of the Catholic Diocese of Mangochi Bishop Montfort Stima has condemned the tendency by the opposition to shun national events, warning that this has the potential to divide the nation.

Stima, who was speaking in his capacity as the moderator of the National Day of Prayers on Thursday, said the decision by the opposition to stay away from the national events does not give hope to Malawians.

He challenged that it is high time politicians to consider the welfare of poor Malawians ahead of everything.

“It’s as if we are now living in two worlds: one for the ruling and the other for the opposition. But that’s not Malawians voted for when they chose multiparty democracy,” said the cleric.

Stima warned that shunning national events such as National Day of Prayers would give a bad picture of the people in the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Reverend Brian Kamwendo, has disclosed that his office and the Department of National Events extended invitation letters to all leaders of the opposition political parties in Malawi.

Kamwendo therefore dismissed claims by the opposition that they were not invited to the event.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!