Bisnowaty pulls out of DPP primaries for Lilongwe CityCentre

Incumbent MP David Bisnowaty for Lilongwe City Centre constituency voted in as an independent four years ago but joined theDemocratic Progressive Party (DPP) last year has announced that he will not contest in the party’s primary elections.

In a very brief letter to the DPP’s Regional Governor Binton Kumtsaila onWednesday, December 12, Bisnowaty said: “This is to inform your officer that Iwill not contest for the forthcoming DPP primaries in the Lilongwe City Centre constituency. I wish the DPP aspirants all the best and may the best candidate win.”

When asked in an interview with Nyasa Times why he has decided so, Bisnowaty simply said his future plans will be advised in the next few days and also did not reveal if he will run as independent.

But this could be coming after DPP unveiled musician Limbani Kalilani(otherwise known as Tay Grin) as torch bearer for the Lilongwe City Centreconstituency, which was done in September without informing or consulting theincumbent Bisnowaty.

Tay Grin, a son of Minister of Gender Jean Kalirani, was unveiled by DPPSecretary General Jeff wa Jeffery when Bisnowaty was outside the country andthe development has sent tongues wagging on what will happen to the incumbentparliamentarian.

However, speaking during a political rally at Mgona Community Ground inLilongwe in September, Wa Jeffrey had said DPP will not impose any candidate onthe people.

“We will not impose any candidate because DPP is a democratic party but we have only received the name of Limbani Kalilani as an aspiring member,” she had said.

When contacted on online for his comment after the DPP announcement, Bisnowaty had expressed surprise at the development, saying he was with his Jewish people who in the month of September celebrate Yom Kippur and Sukott;also known as the Day of Atonement, which is the holiest day of the year inJudaism.

“If the DPP had a rally in Mgona in my constituency then that’s fine,” he had said. “[But] I have done a lot of development projects in that area and the largest was a concrete bridge worth over MK100million.”

He also cited tarmac roads from Chenicheni Nchiti to Senti in Area 18 as one ofthe projects he initiated.

