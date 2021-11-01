Bizarre! Man ‘eats’ a baby in Ntcheu

A 40-year-old man, Patrick Gome, from Ben Chimseu Village in Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu, on Sunday shocked the community when he was found ‘eating’ a nine-month-old baby girl.

The district’s police spokesperson, Rebecca Kwisongole, said Gome, who acted as a wild animal, bit the baby on cheek and thigh.

Kwisongole said the incident occurred during evening hours of Sunday and the suspect was apprehended by the community who surrendered him to the police station.

The baby was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police said the suspect will be taken to the hospital today for examination.

