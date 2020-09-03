Black Isco drops workout album : ‘No more excuses’

Blantyre-based hip hop lyricist Black Isco has on Thursday, 3 September released his second album titled “No More Excuses”.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Black Isco described the 10 track album as a soundtrack to getting fit and staying healthy.

“The album was inspired by my decline in fitness. I was getting dangerously unhealthy and decided to make a change in diet and exercise, so this is a soundtrack to that journey.

“I am also encouraging people to stay fit and listen to the album as they exercise. Stay healthy. No more excuses,” he explained.

The album features production from Black Isco, Swisha, Jasondus, Jabu Rollup, Florian and Mumbele.

The album only features D.O.Dub from the SoulAmp camp. He’s featured on the lead single All Summer.

Francis Chanthunya, better known as Black Isco is a Blantyre-based rapper, record producer, entrepreneur and community advocate.

Following the release of his debut album, “Lingua Franca”, Black Isco has continued to propagate lyricism and conscious material with freestyles and short projects.

The album is selling at K4000 via Mobile Money on 0991289665

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares