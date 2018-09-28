Blantyre Kabula youth disappointed with MP Rashy Gaffer

Majority of the youth from Blantyre Kabula constituency say they are disappointed with their Member of Parliament (MP) Rashid Gaffar for only trying to sponsor football teams in the area for the youth as voting in the 2019 tripartite elections draws close.

The youth expressed their dismay on what the MP did last week by announcing that he wants to launch a football trophy in the area to the tune of K2 million.

One of the disappointed young people, Garvey Phiri said: “Since we voted him into power, Rashid Gaffer has never shown interest to uplift the lives of youth in the constituency.”

“We have been asking him all along to sponsor football teams that are in this area but he never did anything, now that we are going to vote next year he wants to use us by saying that he wants to launch a trophy? We are disappointed” added Phiri.

His sentiments were echoed by other team members who described Gaffer’s intentions as an insult.

“We were surprised to see posters for registration of football clubs in the constituency this week, some people were not happy with this and the next day the posters were removed,” Phiri added.

He said that at times they were told to have a competition but the funds that the MP promised would not come through.

This comes barely a few days after UTM aspiring candidate for the area who also served as MP between 2009 – 2014 Felix Njawala graced the finals of the Blantyre Kabula football bonanza at Mbayani Primary School ground.

The match was attended by thousands of people from the area including MP Allan Ngumuya & comedian Michael Usi popularly known as Manganya.

According to Phiri, Njawala has been supporting them even when he lost elections in 2014.

“Njawala has been supporting our teams from the time he was MP until now and we really appreciate the programmes that he has for the youth in this area” Phiri added.

The constituency league finals took place on 22 August which The Bears from Machinjiri won.

Teams in the constituency have been contributing funds since 2014 and Njawala has been toping them up at times when asked by the committees.

Phiri said at the moment, teams in Mbayani and Chirimba and some from Machinjiri are willing to participate in a lesser amount league for Njawala than in a league that previously they struggled to receive their money after winning.

He said so far about 20 teams from Chirimba are training to participate in the constituency league.

When called to get his side of the story Gaffar didn’t pick up his phones.

