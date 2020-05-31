Blantyre roars in support of Mutharika-Atu as Nankhumwa gets Ndirande climax

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (South) Kondwani Nankhumwa has said thousands upon thousands of people who turned up during his two-day whistle-stop tour in Blantyre City is testimony enough that President Peter Mutharika and DPP continue to enjoy massive support not only in Blantyre but across the country.

Record crowds graced all the meetings, with the final stop at Ndirande Hall being the climax where people gathered in record numbers even when darkness had fallen.

“I went to Manje, Limbe Market, Zingwangwa, Nthukwa (Chilomoni), Chirimba and Lwanda in Machinjiri on Saturday. Today, my team and I visited our supporters at Mvula in Bangwe, Kachere, Khama in Machinjiri and Ndirande Market. I must say that I was immensely impressed by the level of reception accorded to us wherever went.

“We witnessed shinning and smiling faces; faces on which APM and DPP are clearly written. We witnessed how much people in Blantyre are ready to vote for APM again in large numbers and retain him as President of the Republic of Malawi,” Nankhumwa told reporters as he wound up his tour, adding that on behalf of President Professor Mutharika and on behalf of the party, he thanked the people of Blantyre for their “overwhelming support”.

He said during “the highly successful whistle-stop tour” his team witnessed “yet another high level of support for Mutharika and DPP” and that he is optimistic that come the fresh presidential election, President Mutharika will clinch a sweeping victory with his running mate Atupele Muluzi, president of United Democratic Front (UDF).

“I informed the people that as DPP, we maintain that His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika won the presidential election held in May last year. But since the President and the DPP respect the rule of law, we have accepted to contest again, as ordered by the courts.

“I believe that politics must always be a marketplace of ideas and policies. I took the opportunity to inform the people about the various social and economic plans that the DPP has in store for Malawi under the able stewardship of President Mutharika. That is our mark for APM’s victory on June 23 or whatever date will be decided upon,” said Nankhumwa, who also serves as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Leader of Government Business in Malawi Parliament.

President Mutharika recently unveiled Atupele Muluzi, President of UDF, as his running mate in the forthcoming presidential polls. His main challenger is Lazarus Chakwera of MCP who has partnered Saulos Chilima of UTM as running mate.

During the tour, Nankhumwa thanked President Mutharika for choosing Atupele Muluzi as his running mate, reiterating that there could not have been any better candidate to partner President Mutharika as running-mate in this election than the young Muluzi.

“I wish to encourage all UDF and DPP supporters to remain united as members of one family and vote for the APM-Atupele pair,” said the youthful politician.

During the tour, Nankhumwa was accompanied by senior DPP and UDF officials including regional governors, Charles Mchacha and Dorothy Masinga, respectively, UDF VP for South Lance Mbewe, Minister of Women, Mary Navicha, UDF Secretary General, Kandi Padambo and some MPs from Phalombe, Blantyre City and Chikwawa.

