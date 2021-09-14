Blantyre Round Table 20 donates energy drinks Imosys Netball Club

Barely a few weeks after securing a new sponsorship from Intelligent Monitoring Systems (IMOSYS), Blantyre-based netball giants, Imosys Netball Club — formerly known as Tropical Queens, has received another morale booster donation of 7 cases of energy drinks from Blantyre Round Table 20.

The donation is aimed at assisting the players performance in Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC), Blantyre Round Table 20 vice-chairperson Charles Chibambo said they were excited with this “great partnership with one of the biggest and respected netball club in the country because that has been their long time dream”.

Chibambo further expressed optimistic that partnering with Imosys Club will add positivity for both to grow.

“We really appreciate Imosys management for allowing us to make this partnership,” he said. “We promise that we’ll fully support the girls so that together we make it to produce great players who will be able to play in our national teams and open doors at international level.”

In his remarks, Imosys Operations Manager Kumbukani Namanja described the gesture as a special motivation and that he is hopeful the team will improve its playing standard.

“The players will always be playing to deliver good results in order to show their commitment to the partners,” he said. “Motivation is very paramount in our lives and it brings positive change, so through this partnership we believe the team will improve.

“We are targeting to finish as champions of this year’s Rainbow Paints League and to achieve this, we need to have more partners like Blantyre Round Table 20.

“Therefore, we are appealing to other well-wishers to come forward and partner the team so that we can do better in this season,” Namanja said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!