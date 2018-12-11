Blantyre Sana hyperstore to create 100 new jobs



The new Sana Hyperstore set to open its doors in Blantyre this week end is set create about one hundred new jobs Nyasa Times understands.



Sana shops

The new hyperstore will bring to seven the number of Sana shops in Blantyre.



To be opened on December 14, the new hyperstore is situated along the Masauko ChipembereHighway in the Northgate Mall and will be stocking almost everything a moderncustomer desires.



Managing Director for the company Rauf Chaudrey explained in an interview with Nyasa Times that they decided toopen the new store following customer requests.



He said. “We have embarked on an ambitious expansion drive which will see usbringing to seven the number of shops in Blantyre. Customers in the southernregion have been very supportive over the years and when they asked us toopen a new shop we could not decline.”



On job creation, Chaudrey said the company will always strive to offer Malawiansa chance to work for the company so that they can also help in the developmentof the country through paying taxes.



“We have been able to beat competition because we do not just think of makingprofits but giving our customers competitive prices. This shop will help us employ100 new jobs and during the opening day, there will be a lot of activities andlucky customers will go away with some nice pleasantries this being Christmasperiod,” said Chaudrey.



A Blantyre resident Gloria Mwandama from Lunzu said the new shop is convenientlysituated giving many residents in the city a chance to shop in the newhyperstore.



“Sana shops give us a chance to make shopping with less money. In thesetough economic times we need more shops like Sana because prices forcommodities are very competitive,” said Mwandama.



Sana Cash and Carry has been in Malawi for over fifteen years and has shops inLilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and Zomba.

