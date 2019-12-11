Blantyre songbird Hilco upbeat of scooping UMP award

Hilda Ulalo, popularly known by the stage name Hilco has hinted that she is positive of scooping the award of the best female artist of the year 2019 in the Malawi’s top entertainment and arts awards, Urban Music People (UMP) awards this month.

The Blantyre-based Hilco is fast becoming another gallant female singer who is making overpowering features on numerous musical collaborations with male artists.

Writing on her Facebook page Hilco thanked the fans for the support they have been splashing her since she started her music journey.

The 24-year-old Usanapite hit maker said the journey has been fruitful and she is hoping that she deserve the crown this time around. She has been nomited alongside Kim of Diamonds, Sangie, Temwa and Tuno .

“With God’s grace we will make it am just encouraging you my fans to keep on supporting and voting for me so that we penetrate,” reads part of the post.

Adding that “Next year I am engaging some international artist and we will drop a single as we want to keep you entertained.”

Apart from Usanapite, Hilco has released other popular singles such as Touch and Go, Ekizakitile, Chi Bea, Wanga, Trouble, Sangala and Chekecheke, which continue to enjoy massive air play.

Hilco’s Usanapite song is currently enjoying massive play on local media houses, in entertainment hubs and caller tunes.

The song which she featured Dan-Lu, the lady is telling her loved one that before you go we have to talk because I don’t know when you will be back.

Hilco, who hails from Phalombe says she is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that she succeeds on the music industry.

For the industry, which is male-dominated, it takes great potential for a female to break through. But Hilco has proved to be a force to reckon with.

The 2019 UMP Awards will be held on Saturday night, December 14 at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

