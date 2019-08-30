Blantyre Synod calls for improved retired pastors welfare

Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod deputy secretary general, the Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa says there is need to promote the welfare of retired pastors where most of them do end up as destitute.

He said this on Tuesday during the Blantyre Synod Conference currently running from August 26 – 30, 2019 at the Synod’s HHI Multipurpose Hall in Blantyre.

Said Kanjerwa:“Pastors play a vital role during their entire ministerial and evangelical period; but for quite a number of instances, they go for retirement where they hardly live any longer due to miserable welfare which makes life unbearable.”

He said the conference was an appropriate platform to rectify the Synod.

“Apart from improving pastors’ welfare to yet another sustainable level, there is also need to invest in the proposed television station which shall attract more existing and potential customers,” he added.

Kanjerwa said the current operational synod radio station requires other marketing techniques and tactics for its wider transmission and coverage, whilst wooing new advertisers and planners for its growth.

