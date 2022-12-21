Blue Eagles offer coach Kananji new contract

Eagles Football Club have offered head coach Elia Kananji a new two-year contract after guiding the team a second position finish.

Blue Eagles chairperson Alexander Ngwala said they were impressed with the performance for the team, which battled relegation three years ago.

“We have decided to extend the coach’s contract because we feel he is on the right track. However, we expect an improvement of the 2022 performance in the forthcoming season especially in areas of technical coordination and player engagement,” he said.

Ngwala also said they would like to participate in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competition.

However Ngwala said they would not give targets for the coach because it would depend on a number of factors such as officials

He has promised to work hard and repay the faith the club’s management has placed in him by extending his contract.

On Monday, Kananji signed a two-year extension to his contract in the presence of the club’s chairperson Alexander Ngwala at Malawi Police Service headquarters in Lilongwe.

The club said they trust Kananji and were impressed with the Team’s overall performance in the just ended season.

The Malawi Police Service-sponsored started the 2022 league well and with consistency, but lost the plot in the second round after a string of draws and losses and finished on second position losing out to eventual champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

In the Airtel Top 8, the team bowed out in the semi-finals losing 2-0 to eventual champions Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

On his part, Kananji, who has acquired his CAF B coaching badge, has promised to work hard to live up to the sponsors’’ expectation.

“I thank God for the trust they club has in me. We will work hard to deliver something for the club. I will do my best but my trust is in God to help me deliver,” he said.

Kananji is has pedigree having coach Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers, Civo United after cutting his coaching teeth at Super Escom.

