Blue Eagles shake up executive: Barbra Mchenga Tsiga only woman in committee

Area 30 Police outfit Blue Eagles Football Club has filled vacant positions that were existing in its Executive Committee as well as reshuffling some members.

This follows 2019 Third Executive Committee Meeting which took place on 8th March at Senior Officers Mess.

“In accordance with Article 19.2 of Blue Eagles FC Constitution, the Club has filled vacant positions and restructured its Technical Panel, club media officer Steve Kumalonje told Nyasa Times on Tuesday.

He further revealed that they have already written the Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and Malawi FA notifying them about the changes.

According to Kumalonje, Sydney Ching’oma is the new Club General Secretary and he replaces Ulemu Kaluwa while William Nkhoma takes over the position of Vice General Secretary from Sydney Ching’oma.

Frank Kalodzeni is the new Team Manager to be deputised by Missi Kampira while Charles Kadzidzi is the Vice Treasurer.

The position of Legal Advisor has gone to deputy police commissioner Barbara Mchenga Tsiga. She has replaced William Nkhoma.

Josephy Kachapira maintains his position of Treasurer General.

On the technical part, the position of Technical Director goes to Christopher Sibale while De Klerk Msakakuona has been maintained as Head Coach.

His full time assistant is Wilson Chidati who takes over from Christopher Sibale’s previous position.

Chimwemwe Chitedze is the Goalkeeper Trainer with Noel Kainja as Team Doctor.

As part of continued preparations ahead of the new season, the team will play a friendly match against new super league entrants Mlatho Mponela at Mponela Community Ground on Thursday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :