Body of Mangochi man who committed suicide found four months later

The body of a 30-year-old man who was reported missing at Malombe Village in Mangochi after a quarrel with his sister, four months ago has been found hanging in a woodlot.

Malombe Police has identified the body as that of Stephano Msusa, reported missing on April 5, 2018 according to Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Amina Daudi.

She said Msusa picked a quarrel with his sister over sale of family land which the deceased attempted to transact without consultations.

Daudi said upon his sister’s protest, the man went missing leaving a suicide note behind declaring to his relations that they had seen the last of him.

“The relations had been searching for Msusa for the past four months and on August 3, his lifeless body was found in a decomposed state under a Mopane (Tsanya) tree with a rope around its neck,” DPRO explained.

She added that the body was discovered by the owner of the woodlot as he was patrolling it.

“Malombe Police visited the scene of incident and the remains were identified by relatives who recognized the clothes Msusa liked to wear when he was still alive,” Daudi pointed out.

She said postmortem conducted at the scene by medical personnel revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Msusa hailed from M’gona Village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority (TA) Chiunda in Mangochi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :