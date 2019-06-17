Bogus Loans Board swindling parents of needy students

A group of men claiming to be senior loans and grants officers at the Higher Education Students’ Loans and Grants Board (HESLGB) gone flat out collecting money from parents of the needy students in the name of processing fees, Nyasa Times has established.

The bogus HESLGB officials are demanding K100, 000 for the forms of the needy students to be processed.

A Lilongwe-based parent of two needy students at the Malawi Polytechnic, Mr Kasipa, disclosed that he is currently looking for the demanded fee.

“I am asking the people of goodwill to assist me with this amount, failing which my wards will not be granted the loans to finish their education,” Kasipa said in an interview with Nyasa Times.

The HESLGB executive director, Chris Chisoni, confirmed the existence of a bogus board, which has been swindling unsuspecting.

Chisoni disclosed that the board has been registering such complaints for as long as the board was established some four years ago.

“There is nothing new about that to us. But what baffles me is why people choose to believe these clowns when we do stress in our adverts that our processing fee is K2000 only,” he said.

Chisoni has since warned the general public to watch out for these criminals.

