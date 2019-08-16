Botomani impressed with Makina heath centre project progress

Member of Parliament for Zomba-Chisi, Mark Botomani has assured people in his area that government is geared to develop the area through different interventions and projects.

Botomani, who is also Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology made the assurance when he visited Makina Health Centre which is under construction in Group Village Head Magoli in the district.

He said once the facility is completed, it will reduce distance people currently walk to access health services from health facilities at Chitekesa in Phalombe District and a mission health centre at Matiya.

“This is the first ever health facility in our constituency. It would have been completed way back as it started in 2013, however as you are aware the country was marred by Cashgate (plunder of public funds), funds meant for this health centre were affected, hence the delay,” said Botomani.

In his speech, Director for Health and Social Services in the Ministry of Health, Raphael Piringu commended the contractor for what he described as a good job.

The minister then assured people from his constituency that government would soon start rehabilitating the Mamphanda-Lake Chilwa Road to ensure referrals from the health facility to Zomba Central hospital are possible.

The facility is expected to start operating in December, 2019 after an approval and register by Medical Council of Malawi.

Zomba District has over 800, 000 population with 25 government health facilities and 10 mission health centres.

