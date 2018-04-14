Boy missing, over 300 households dispersed due to floods in Karonga

A boy from Mwangomba village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mwakaboko in Karonga the northern border part of Malawi is reportedly missing because of floods that have hit the district due to persistence heavy rains that started Thursday.

Confirming the development, Karonga District Commissioner (DC) Richard Hara said the floods have also dispersed over three hundred households in the process.

He said the most affected area include that of Traditional Authority Mwakaboko, Kyungu and Kilipula.

Hara said the victims are currently seeking refuge in the nearby schools and churches.

However, the District Commissioner while appealing for help from government and other well-wishers said his office can only afford to accommodate 150 households with foods.

“We are appealing for help from well-wishers and government. These people don’t have place to sleep, food as well as cloths among others,” he said.

Hara said the exact number of the affected households will be known soon as his boys are still on the ground.

Meanwhile, there is fear among the residents that the development may read to the increase of cholera outbreak.

Karonga is among the districts in Malawi that experience floods yearly.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :