BREAKTHROUGH! Malawi Launches Eagle Nano Urea Fertilizer to Boost Agricultural Productivity

Malawi’s agriculture sector is set for a major breakthrough with the official launch of Eagle Nano Urea Liquid Fertilizer, a cutting-edge innovation that promises to transform crop yields while reducing farming costs. The product will be launched on Friday, August 29, 2025, at the Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre, with the ceremony to be presided over by the Minister of Agriculture, Sam Dalitso Kawale.

Eagle Nano Urea, developed through Ray Nano Science & Research Centre and marketed by Paramount Holdings Ltd, represents a significant advancement in sustainable agriculture. Unlike conventional granular fertilizers, nano urea is liquid-based and highly concentrated, allowing crops to absorb nutrients more efficiently. This results in higher yields, reduced wastage, and lower fertilizer costs for farmers.

Background on Eagle Nano Urea

Nano urea is a nanotechnology-based alternative to traditional urea fertilizers. Globally, it has been hailed for its ability to improve nitrogen use efficiency while reducing environmental pollution caused by fertilizer runoff. A single 500ml bottle of nano urea can replace a 45kg bag of conventional urea, making it more cost-effective and farmer-friendly.

For Malawi, where the agriculture sector contributes about 30% of GDP and employs nearly 80% of the population, this innovation comes at a critical time. Farmers continue to grapple with high fertilizer prices, foreign exchange shortages, and food insecurity. By adopting Eagle Nano Urea, the country could significantly reduce its import bill for fertilizer while empowering local farmers with affordable inputs.

Customer Testimonies and Benefits

According to early adopters in pilot districts, Eagle Nano Urea has shown remarkable results:

Increased maize yields by up to 15–20%.

Reduced input costs, as farmers use much less fertilizer per acre.

Improved soil health due to precise nutrient delivery.

Minister Kawale is expected to highlight these benefits during the launch, alongside government’s commitment to supporting innovations that enhance food security and resilience in the face of climate change.

The launch event will bring together farmers, policymakers, agribusiness leaders, and researchers, with live demonstrations and customer testimonials showcasing the fertilizer’s effectiveness.

Looking Ahead

The introduction of Eagle Nano Urea could mark a turning point in Malawi’s quest for agricultural transformation. By combining science, innovation, and affordability, this fertilizer has the potential to make farming more productive, sustainable, and profitable for millions of Malawian farmers.

The grand launch takes place on Friday, August 29, 2025, from 9:00 AM onwards at Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds, Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :