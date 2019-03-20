Brenda Onsewa’s ‘Ndamuona yesu’ music video ready

Blessed with angelic voice, Lilongwe based upcoming Gospel artist Brenda Onsewa has announced that her ‘Ndamuona yesu’ Music video is done and expected to be sampled in several local TV stations in the country next week.

Comparing to other videos that have come out of Malawi, ‘Ndamuona yesu’ music video is exceptional and the overall execution of the scenes in some parts of Lilongwe make the song a marvel to watch.

Among other things the song is exalting the goodness of God and also giving hope to the hopeless.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Brenda Onsewa said the music video is unique saying she worked with a team of professionals blessed with various skills in as far as music is concerned.

“People should expect to watch nothing but the best music video, honestly we did not compromise on quality,” she added

Onsewa said she is excited that her hard work seems to have bared good fruits as many people are recommending her for coming up with a gospel music video shot with utmost skill and commitment.

“I am getting positive feedback from those people who have sampled my music video, it has been a hectic journey, but i thank my Directors for their encouragements and support during the process of shooting this video,” She said

Apart from being a gospel musician Brenda Onsewa is also a director of a promotion company dubbed Brenda Onsewa Promotions, which among other things helps to organize gospel music events and also promoting artists.

Onsewa started her music career at a tender age as she used to sing in different church groups and the experience has made her to realize the full potential in the music industry.

