Britain tips Malawi on preparing people for election case outcome: ‘Prioritise the interests of all’

A stick in time serves nine, so goes the saying and Britain is tipping Malawi political parties to enlighten their supporters on court process and outcomes, saying the Constitutional Court judgement on the presidential election nullification petition could lead to more violence and are calling for peace and unity in Malawi.

Britain, Malawi’s former colonial master and one of the major cooperating partners, said through the Director for Africa from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), Harriet

Mathews, and the Director for Western and Southern Africa from the Department for International Development, Debbie Palmer that political leaders should coordinate clear messages to their supporters highlighting respect for the court process.

The two United Kingdom (UK) officials made the remarks at the end of their visit to Malawi from November 6 to 8 this year.

According to British High Commission communication officer Benson Linje in a statement he made available to Nyasa Times, the two top British officials met with a broad range of stakeholders including senior government and security service representatives, opposition, civil society and business leaders, and human rights defenders during their visit in Lilongwe.

“They had the opportunity to deliver messages from the British government about the UK’s concerns regarding the current tension and instability in Malawi and the reform challenge,” reads the statement.

Their call for political leaders to prepare their supporters to accept the decision of the court comes after Malawi Law Society (MLS) and South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church in October made the same call.

Bushiri and MLS asked President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the country’s immediate past vice-president Saulos Chilima now heading UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera to prepare their supporters for both negative and positive outcomes from the case.

The UK call comes also amid sticky negotiations set in motion by former president Bakili Muluzi and Public Affairs Committee in which the conflicting parties have reached no tangible deal yet.

Specifically the UK directors noted with concern the reports of violence in the country.

“In particular they noted the allegations of violence against human rights defenders, the security services, political leaders, women and girls; and the tensions between regional, tribal and religious groupings.

“They condemned any form of violence and urged all allegations of violence and criminal acts to be investigated promptly and impartially,” reads the statement.

Palmer and Mathews also noted the concerns of all stakeholders that the upcoming court ruling on presidential elections nullification petition case could lead to further violence in the country.

They strongly encouraged all political leaders to coordinate clear messaging to their supporters highlighting respect for the Court process and outcomes.

The British officials stressed the need for the elite to move beyond the politics of exclusion, tackle corruption and prioritise the interests of all Malawians.

“Malawi has a strong history of finding peaceful resolution to disputes and tensions.The UK will continue to work side by side with all stakeholders to support Malawi through this period of instability as well as on the longer-term challenges facing the country,” reads the statement.

In October, Bushiri speaking on the political situation currently rocked by tension resulting from violent demonstrations following the disputed May 21 presidential elections noted that political leaders appear to have vowed to continue disagreeing without an end.

“We are living in a State where our leaders have agreed to completely disagree not to disagree to agree. This is not on,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :